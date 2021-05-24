Monday Afternoon Weather Forecast, May 24th, 2021

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)- This afternoon will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers. We can not rule out a thunderstorm. The temperatures will be in the 60s. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with drizzle. The lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Tuesday will have a mix of sun and clouds. A pop-up shower and or T’storm can not be ruled out. The highs will be in the lower to mid 80s. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy, with the lows in the lower 60s.

Wednesday will have a mix of clouds and sun. A front moves through the region later in the day. There will be scattered thunderstorms. The highs will be in the mid 80s. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms early. The lows will be in the lower 60s.

Thursday will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the lower 80s. Thursday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s.

Friday will be cloudy with periods of rain. The highs will be in the 60s. Friday night will still be cloudy with some leftover showers. The lows will be in the lower 50s.

Saturday will start out mostly cloudy with a shower or two. The clouds will break for more sunshine by the afternoon. The highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Saturday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the 40s.

Sunday will have a mix of sun and clouds. The highs will be in the lower 70s. Warmer air will begin to move in. Sunday night will be partly cloudy with the lows in the lower 50s.

Monday will be mostly sunny and milder. The highs will be in the mid 70s.