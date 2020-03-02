Monday Afternoon Weather Forecast, March 2nd, 2020

The cloud cover will increase throughout the day as our next rain maker arrives later this afternoon and evening. The winds will be out of the southwest and that will usher in mild air for today. Today’s high’s will be in the lower to mid 50s. Showers will move in this afternoon starting with our western counties first. Tonight will be cloudy with showers and drizzle. The low temperatures will be quite mild for this time of the year, upper 30s to the lower 40s.

Tomorrow will start out rather cloudy with showers and drizzle. The day will still be quite mild despite the clouds and showers. The highs will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. The clouds will break late in the day and the showers will move out during the afternoon.

Wednesday will be mainly dry with only a chance for a showers or sprinkle. There will be a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s.

Thursday will be dry with a partly cloudy sky. The highs will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s.

Friday will be a bit cooler. The high temperatures will be in the lower 40s. There may be a few showers and flurries.

Saturday will be the chilliest day this week. The highs will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s. Scattered flurries will fall mainly in the morning. Sunday will be mainly sunny and we will begin to warm up. The winds will shift to the southwest again and that will bring in milder air. The highs will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Monday will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the lower 50s.