Monday Afternoon Weather Forecast, March 15th, 2021

Tonight will be cloudy with a mix of sprinkles and flurries. There could be a touch of some ice late tonight and into early tomorrow morning. The lows tonight will be in the upper 20s to the lower 30s. There should not be any kind of road issues tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow will be cloudy with a shower and sprinkle. There will not be a lot of rain. The rain totals will be around a tenth of an inch. The highs will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s. Tomorrow night will remain cloudy with a few sprinkles. The lows will be in the lower 30s.

Wednesday also St. Patrick’s day! The morning will start out cloudy but the clouds will break for some afternoon sun. The highs will be in the lower to mid 50s. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the upper 20s.

Thursday will be rather cloudy with rain developing by the afternoon. The highs will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. Thursday night will be cloudy with showers. The lows will be in the mid 30s.

Friday will be blustery with a rain/snow shower early. The showers will taper by midday. The clouds will break for sunshine. The highs will be in the mid 40s. Friday night will be partly cloudy to mostly clear and chilly. The lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and cool. The highs will be in the mid 40s. Saturday night will be mostly clear and chilly. The lows will be in the mid 20s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and slightly warmer. The highs will be in the mid to upper 40s.