Monday Afternoon Weather Forecast, June 7th, 2021

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)- Monday will be sunny to partly cloudy and quite warm. There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. The highs will be in the mid 80s. Tonight will be mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid 60s.

Tuesday there will be a mix of sun and clouds. The highs will be in the mid 80s. There will be sctd. T’storms during the afternoon. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid 60s.

Wednesday there will be a mix of sun and clouds. The highs will be in the mid 80s. There will be sctd. T’storms during the afternoon. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid 60s.

Thursday there will be a mix of sun and clouds. The highs will be in the mid 80s. There will be sctd. T’storms during the afternoon. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid 60s.

Friday will have a mix of clouds and sun. There will be a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. The highs will be in the mid 80s. Friday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid 60s.

Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms later in the day. The highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday will be sunny to partly cloudy. The highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.