Monday Afternoon Weather Forecast, June 21st, 2021

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)- This afternoon will be very warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few of the thunderstorms could be severe. Make sure you stay weather aware today. Central Pa is under a slight risk for severe weather. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a few showers and a few thunderstorms. The lows will be in the lower 60s.

Tuesday will start out cloudy with periods of rain. The rain will become showers by mid-morning. In the afternoon the showers will taper and the clouds will begin to break for sunshine. The western counties will see the sun first. The highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Tuesday night will be mostly clear. The lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant. The highs will be in the low to mid 70s. It will not be humid. Wednesday night will be mostly clear. The lows will be in the lower 50s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and warmer. The highs will be in the lower 80s. Thursday night will be mostly clear with the lows in the low to mid 50s.

Friday will start out sunny but the clouds will quickly increase throughout the day. The highs will be in the lower 80s. Friday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the lower 60s.

Saturday will have a mix of sun & clouds. It will be warm and breezy. The highs will be in the lower to mid 80s. There will be a few showers and thunderstorms by the evening hours. Saturday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers and T’storms. The lows will be in the mid 60s.

Sunday will be rather cloudy with showers and a few T’storms. The highs will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s. Sunday night will be cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. The lows will be in the mid 60s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. The highs will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s. Monday night will be mostly cloudy with showers. The lows will be in the mid 60s.