Monday Afternoon Weather Forecast, July 15, 2019

High pressure is still in control and that will give us plenty of sunshine throughout the day. A few clouds will pass by. We will be a bit warmer today compared to Sunday’s highs. Today’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Today will be the last day for awhile with low dew points and humidity. Enjoy the warm but not humid weather if you can. Tonight will be clear and not as cool. The lows will be in the low to mid 60s.



Tuesday will be warm and the humidity will return to the region. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. The winds will shift to the southwest and we will tap into a warmer and more humid air mass. There will be a mix of clouds and sun with a stray shower and thunderstorm in the afternoon. If you do come across a shower and or thunderstorm it will produce a downpours.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. The remnants of Barry will move through the region. It will be very warm and humid. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Some of the showers and thunderstorms could be strong and produce downpours and gusty winds. Make sure you stay weather aware.



Thursday morning there will be showers and thunderstorms. The remnants of Barry will move out of the region. We will begin to dry up in the afternoon and evening. We will hold on to more clouds than sun. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.



Friday will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Friday will be very warm to hot. The highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s. Make sure you stay hydrated and cool.



Saturday will be a lot like Friday with a mix of sun and clouds. The highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s.

The summer time heat will continue into Sunday. The highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s. There may be a late day shower or thunderstorm.