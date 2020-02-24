Monday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Feb 24th, 2020

Today we will have sunshine then the sun will fade behind the clouds. Today we will have high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Some spots will reach the lower 50s. Winds today will be light from the southwest. Tonight temperatures will fall into upper 30s to lower 40s. Clouds will increase and rain will arrive late today and continue into Tuesday morning. In the higher elevations, there could be a little bit of a mix tonight into Tuesday morning.

Tuesday we will see showers early and then clouds and sun. Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the southeast and they will be light. Tuesday night temperatures will not fall far as clouds roll in. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Wednesday will be a cloudy day with rainfall and a bit of a wintry mix. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night the showers turn over to snow showers as cold air arrives. Winds will also pick up. Wednesday night our temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Cold air will then stick around for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Thursday will be quite windy. Winds on Thursday will be form the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Gusts will even be higher. Thursday we will have variable cloudiness with flurries around. Temperatures on Thursday will only reach the lower to mid 30s. Use caution there could be some slick spots on the roadways on Thursday. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the upper teens to lower 20s.

Friday will also be chilly. We will have more clouds compared to sunshine with a lingering flurry or two. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be blustery. Friday night temperatures will drop into the teens. It stays chilly for the weekend.

On Saturday we will have a partly to mostly sunny day. Our high temperatures on Saturday will only be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Average high temperatures this time of the year are near 40 degrees. Winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Saturday night we will have temperatures falling into the teens thanks to a clear sky. Sunday there will also be a mostly sunny day. Despite the sunshine, temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Sunday night we will have low temperatures again in the teens. It becomes milder on Monday. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Monday we will have a mixture of clouds and sunshine.