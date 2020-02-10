Monday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Feb 10th, 2020

This week will be unsettled across Central Pennsylvania with rain and even a wintry mix. Today will be rather cloudy with showers. Winds today will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Temperatures today will reach into the low to mid 40s. Tonight we will have variable cloudiness with low temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Tuesday will be another gray day with showers. Higher elevations may see a few snowflakes mixed in, but nothing will accumulate. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be a breezy day. Tuesday night there will be patchy clouds. Temperatures Tuesday night will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Wednesday will start off partly cloudy. As the day goes on, we will have clouds increasing. Late Wednesday some showers and a wintry mix will arrive. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night we will continue to have the mix. Temperatures Wednesday night will be in the lower to mid 30s. Use caution traveling Wednesday night into Thursday. There could be slick and icy road conditions. Also, we could have low visibility.

Thursday the mix will turn to snow showers. Temperatures will drop as the day progresses on Thursday. It will be a backwards day. Temperatures will be in the lower 40s in the morning and then fall. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. It will be quite windy. Thursday night cold air moves in. Temperatures will tumble into the teens.

Friday for Valentine’s Day will be cold. Temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 20s. We will also have a northwesterly wind between ten to fifteen miles an hour. This will make the air feel even colder. If you go out Friday night for Valentine’s Day, bundle up. As the night goes on, temperatures will be in the lower teens.

Saturday high pressure will build into Central Pennsylvania. Saturday we will have sunshine mixing in with the clouds. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Winds on Saturday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will be in the lower to mid 20s with a clear sky. Sunday the clouds will increase as the day goes on. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Late Sunday showers will arrive. Sunday night temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s with showers. Showers will linger on Monday morning before clouds break during the afternoon. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 40s.