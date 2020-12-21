Monday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Dec 21st, 2020

Today will be rather cloudy. Mixed showers will develop this evening. Cambria and Somerset counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory starting at 5 pm and goes to Tuesday morning. The Laurel highlands will pick up 1-3 inches of snow with this quick-hitting system. The highest peaks could pick up around 5 inches. The rest of us could pick up a dusting to just shy of an inch. Highs for today will be in the mid to upper 30s. Tonight the lows will be in the upper 20s to the lower 30s.

Tomorrow will start out with some snow early. The snow showers will taper through the morning. The afternoon will be mostly to partly cloudy. The highs will be in the mid 30s. The day will also be windy.

Wednesday will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the mid 40s.

Thursday will be mild. The highs will be in the mid 40s. Rain will move in during the midday but then switch to snow late. Thursday night will have rain switching to snow. It will turn cold. The lows will be in the 20s.

Christmas day will be cold and windy. There will also be scattered snow showers. The highs will be in the 20s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a few flurries. The highs will be in the mid 20s.

Sunday will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the lower 30s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with showers developing. The high will be in the mid 30s.