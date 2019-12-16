Monday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Dec 16th, 2019

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for all of Central PA. Somerset and Bedford counties are already under the advisory until 11:00 a.m. Tuesday. The snow showers will switch to sleet and freezing rain. The roads will become icy and slick this evening and tonight. Some locations could pick up around 0.25 inches of ice. This is enough to cause some branches to break and some power outages. Use caution while on the roads this evening. Indiana and Jefferson counties begin their Winter Weather Advisory at 4:00 p.m. The snow showers will switch to some sleet and freezing rain. Some roads could be slick. The rest of central PA the Winter Weather Advisory begins at 5:00 p.m. and goes until 11:00 a.m. Tuesday. Temperatures today will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Tonight we will see temperatures staying put in the 30s with a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain.

Into the day on Tuesday the wintry mix will switch back over to snow in the afternoon. Northern counties on Tuesday could pick up 1-3” of snow. This should all move out by Tuesday evening. Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Tuesday night we will fall into the lower to mid 20s with a partly cloudy sky and a few snow showers.

Wednesday will be windy and chilly. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Gusts will be higher, making the air feel colder. Wednesday there will be clouds mixing with some sunshine along with a few snow showers. Temperatures will really plummet Wednesday night. Our low temperatures will fall into the teens.

Thursday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 20s. Winds on Thursday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night we will fall into the upper teens to lower 20s.

Friday we will have sunshine mixing in with the clouds. Winds on Friday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night we will fall into the lower to mid 20s with a partially clear sky.

Saturday there will be more clouds compared to sunshine. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds on Saturday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night we will into the 20s.

Sunday temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds on Sunday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. We will have times of clouds and sunshine. Monday’s high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds on Monday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. We will have a mostly to partly sunny day.