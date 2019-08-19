Monday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Aug 19th, 2019

Today will be another hot and humid day. Our high temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 80s. Some locations could near 90 degrees. Remember to stay hydrated and stay inside during the hottest part of the day. We will have a mix of clouds and sunshine today. Once again a shower or thunderstorm could pop up during the afternoon hours. Any storm could produce gusty winds, downpours, and frequent lightning. If you hear thunder roar, head indoors. Tonight our low temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 60s with partly cloudy sky and fog.

Tuesday will be similar. We will have times of clouds and sun with a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon hours. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 80s. It will also be another muggy day. Tuesday night showers and storms will taper off with a variable cloudy sky. Tuesday night our low temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s. This pattern stays with us on Wednesday.

Wednesday we will have clouds mixing in with some sun along with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid 80s. Wednesday night showers and storms will diminish with low temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. A cold front will be crossing the area and helping us cool off into the weekend.

Thursday there will be a partly to mostly sunny sky. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 50s with a partially clear sky.

High pressure will build into the region for Friday. We will have a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Some spots will reach the lower 80s. This is where our average temperatures are for this time of the year. Friday night will be clear and comfortable. You’ll be able to open the windows. Low temperatures on Friday night will fall into the lower to mid 50s.

Saturday is looking like a nice day too. We will have sunshine with only a few clouds. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s with a clear sky. Sunday will be partly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Sunday night we will fall into the 60s. Monday high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. There will be a mix of clouds and sunshine with some scattered showers and thunderstorms.