Monday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Aug 17th, 2020

This week will be more seasonable but it will still be dry here in Central PA. Unfortunately, no real relief is in sight for the drought. Today we will have a mixture of clouds and sunshine. A cold front will be moving through but for the most part, it will not bring a lot of precipitation. There could be a stray shower or thunderstorm, but a lot of us will stay dry. High temperatures today will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds today will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight we will have low temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s with patchy clouds.

Tuesday will be a seasonable day. We will have high temperatures on Tuesday in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Tuesday will be form the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. This will keep our humidity lower. Tuesday we will have a mostly clear to partly cloudy. There may be a stray shower for a few of us. Tuesday night we will have low temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday high pressure will build into Central Pennsylvania. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the northwest and they will be light. Wednesday we will have a mostly sunny sky. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s with a clear sky.

Thursday there will be a mostly to a partly sunny sky. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Thursday will be from the southeast between three to five miles an hour Thursday night temperatures will drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Thursday night will be partially clear.

Friday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the mid 80s. Winds on Friday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will drop into mid to upper 60s.

Saturday moisture will start to move in. This means we will have times of clouds and sunshine with a shower and or a thunderstorm. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s.

Sunday there will a mix of clouds and sun with a shower or thunderstorm. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 60s.

Monday there will be variable cloudiness an afternoon shower and a thunderstorm. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Monday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tuesday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s.