Monday Afternoon Weather Forecast, April 12th, 2021

This afternoon will be cloudy with showers. The highs will be in the mid to upper 50s with a few of us in the lower 60s. Tonight will be cloudy with a shower and drizzle east and mostly cloudy to partly cloudy west. The lows will be in the low to mid 40s.

Tomorrow ill start out cloudy in the morning, especially the east. the clouds will break by midday and the afternoon will be pleasant with a partly sunny sky. The highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Tuesday night will be mostly clear to partly cloudy. the lows will be in the low to mid 40s.

Wednesday will start out mostly sunny but the clouds will increase by the afternoon. There will be a few showers by the lat afternoon and evening. Before the rain it will be a nice day. The highs will be in the mid 60s. Wednesday nigh will be mostly cloudy with showers. The lows will be in the lower 40s.

Thursday will be rather cloudy with scattered showers. The highs will be in the mid 50s. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a few showers. The lows will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy to start with a few leftover showers. The clouds will decrease by the afternoon. The afternoon will be partly sunny. The highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the lower 40s.

Saturday will be a nice day with a mix of sun and clouds. The highs will be in the lower to mid 60s. Saturday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the lower 40s.

Sunday will start out mostly sunny but the clouds will increase by the afternoon. The highs will be in the lower 60s. Showers will develop by the afternoon. Sunday night will be cloudy with showers. The lows will be in the lower 40s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a shower or two. The highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.