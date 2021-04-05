Monday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Apr 5th, 2021

The clouds will increase this afternoon and a few showers will move in tonight. Tonight will be cloudy with a few showers. The lows tonight will be in the mid 40s.

Tomorrow will start out with a mix of clouds and sun. The afternoon will be a little cloudier with a shower or two for a few of us. There could be a rumble of thunder during the afternoon. The highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with a few of us in the lower 70s. Tomorrow night will be cloudy with scattered showers. Again there could a thunderstorm or two. The lows will be in the upper 40s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a few showers throughout the day. The day will not be a washout by any means. The highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s.

Thursday will have a mix of clouds and sun. There will be a few showers in the afternoon with a mostly cloudy sky. The highs will be in the mid 60s. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with showers developing. The lows will be in the upper 40s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. It will also be breezy. The highs will be in the mid to low 60s. Friday night will be rather cloudy with a few leftover showers. The lows will be in the mid 40s.

Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy. There is still a chance for a shower throughout the day. The highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Saturday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid 40s.

Sunday will be rather cloudy with showers developing. The highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. The Sunday night will be cloudy with showers. The lows will be in the mid 40s.

Monday will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the mid 60s.