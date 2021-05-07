Missle launch to be visible in Central PA

NASA is launching a rocket from Wallops Island during the evening of May 8. This Black Brant XII rocket will help NASA to study how energy and momentum transported between different regions of space that are magnetically connected?

The mission is scheduled for no earlier than 8:02 p.m. EDT with a 40-minute launch window. Backup launch days run through May 16. The launch may be visible, weather permitting, in much of the eastern United States from the Atlantic coast to the Mississippi River.

This rocket will be used for the mission that includes the release of barium vapor that will form two green-violet clouds that may be visible for about 30 seconds or more. The barium vapor is not harmful to the environment or public health.

The vapor will be released approximately 9 minutes and 30 seconds to around 10 minutes after launch at about 217-249 miles altitude over the Atlantic Ocean and 540-560 miles downrange from Wallops and just north of Bermuda.

In our area, the show may last between 20 and 40 seconds. As of now the weather looks favorable, but you can catch the latest forecast here.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.