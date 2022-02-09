Milder air will return briefly on Wednesday

After a chilly start to the day, it will turn breezy and milder on Wednesday ahead of an approaching cold front. We’ll have more sunshine than clouds in the morning and then more clouds than sunshine during the afternoon. A scattering of rain showers will move through the area during the afternoon. Temperatures on Wednesday will reach well into the 40s.to near 50 before showers arrive. We’ll have a couple of rain and snow showers around the area Wednesday night. There still can be some raindrops around early Thursday then the rest of the day will be blustery with clouds, some sunshine, and scattered flurries and snow showers. Temperatures most of Thursday will be in the 30s.

Milder air will make a return quickly on Friday with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs on Friday will be in the 40s. Another cold front will bring the chance for a couple of rain and snow showers on Saturday. Highs on Saturday will be close to 40. Behind the front, Sunday will be chilly with clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 20s to near 30. Monday will still be chilly with sunshine mixing with clouds. Highs will be near to just above 30. Tuesday will be seasonably chilly with a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the middle 30s. Milder air likely will come later next week.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.