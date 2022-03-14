This morning temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Today we will have mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds today will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Tonight we will have patchy clouds.

Tomorrow there will be times of clouds and sunshine. There could be a shower. Most will stay dry. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s. Wednesday we will have sunshine with a few passing clouds. Winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures on Wednesday will reach into the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Thursday we will have a light southwesterly wind. Temperatures will continue to climb on Thursday. High temperatures on Thursday will reach into the lower to mid 60s. Thursday we will have a mix of sunshine and clouds. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the mid 40s. Friday clouds will increase as the day goes on. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Showers will move in late on Friday. Winds on Friday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Showers will continue Friday night. Temperatures Friday night will fall into the lower to mid 40s.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

Saturday will be cloudy with showers. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Sunday there will be a shower or flurry early and then clouds will break for sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s. Monday we will have a partly to mostly sunny sky. High temperatures on Monday will be in the 50s.