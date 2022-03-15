A disturbance will move along this front Tuesday into Tuesday night. This will give us a partly to mostly cloudy sky in the northern part of the region where a sprinkle or shower in a few spots. Farther to the south there will be more in the way of some sunshine. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50s.

Wednesday should feature more sunshine than clouds for the entire region. It will turn milder with highs near to just above 60. Another disturbance pushing north of the area may give us a couple of showers Wednesday night into early Thursday. Thursday will be another mild day with a mix of clouds and sunshine along with highs near to just above 60. Well get well into the 60s on Friday despite a partly to mostly cloudy sky. These clouds are with the next cold front which will bring some showers later Friday, Friday night, and into Saturday. Clouds will try to break for some sunshine later Saturday, but it will be a brisk and cooler day with high temperatures closer to 50.

Sunday will become partly to mostly sunny and seasonably cool with highs near to just above 50. We’re going to warm back into the upper 50s with a good deal of sunshine on Monday.

