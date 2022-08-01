Tonight, a cold front is moving in from our west and this will bring a few showers and isolated thunderstorms. Those who see a thunderstorm it will remain brief with heavy downpours. Overnight lows sit mild in the mid-60s with a southwest wind at 5-10 mph.

We start Tuesday morning under a mostly cloudy sky as the front moves on out. A few lingering showers will be possible the first half of the day before we clear out nicely Tuesday evening. High temperatures will sit in the upper 70s to lower 80s. High pressure moves in for Tuesday night and we sit mostly clear with lows dropping into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

A beautiful day in store for Wednesday. Mostly sunny and highs in the mid to upper 80s. I do think many spots could touch 90 degrees, be sure to have the sunscreen if heading out! Overnight we will sit under a mostly clear sky with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday will be the day we peak with out hottest temperatures all ahead of a cold front. Highs will climb into the low and mid 90s under a mix of clouds and sun. By the evening watch for a few pop-up storms as the cold front nears the area. Overnight lows sit mild and muggy in the upper r60s to lower 70s.

Friday we will sit under a partly cloudy sky with highs back in the 80s. It will feel warmer due to the dewpoints sitting in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.