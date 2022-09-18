With an approaching cold front, we’ll sit under a partly cloudy sky tonight and milder temperatures. Lows will fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Showers should hold off until Monday morning.

Grab the umbrella for Monday! As the front progresses across the region we will see scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the morning and into the afternoon. A few storms in the afternoon have the chance to produce gusty winds and downpours. Temperatures will fluctuate in the 70s for majority of the day. By the evening showers move out and temperatures cool down nicely into the 50s.

We start will a little bit of cloud cover on Tuesday but quickly turns mostly sunny by the afternoon. High temperatures will sit comfortable in the mid to upper 70s. Overnight lows will drop into the mid 50s under a mostly clear sky.

A warm day for the middle of the week as Wednesday high temperatures will climb into the low and middle 80s. Clouds will be on the increase ahead of our next front moving through late in the evening. This will spark a few showers into the overnight. Lows drop into the upper 50s low 60s.

Clouds will hang around a bit for Thursday and we’ll sit cooler. Highs will climb into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Overnight we sit comfy in the 40s.

Fall temperatures arrive just in time for the first official day of fall. Friday we’ll sit mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s and near 70 degrees. Overnight lows sit in the 40s!