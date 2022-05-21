The warm evening continues as overnight lows will only drop into the mid 60s when our average low is 51°. Dewpoints remain elevated in the upper 50s to low 60s. As the cold front approaches, we will see showers and thunderstorms develop across our region. These begin to fire just after sunset and will diminish overnight.

The cold front is still moving a bit slow which means the temperatures will still surge on Sunday into the 80s for most areas ahead of the front. Behind the front is where we will see the cooler temperatures and relief from humidity for Monday and Tuesday. Keep an eye out on Sunday afternoon for a few thunderstorms to be on the stronger side. Lows overnight will drop into the 50s behind that front.

A few showers could linger into Monday starting the week off under a cloudy sky. Expect clouds and sun for Monday afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Overnight we sit comfortable with lows in the upper 40s.

We continue to see a partly cloudy sky and highs will sit back in the upper 60s to low 70s. Overnight we’ll sit under a mostly cloudy sky with lows in the low 50s.

Clouds will continue to build for Wednesday ahead of our next chance for showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will trend a bit milder in the low 70s and lows are in the upper 50s.

Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms for Thursday under a mostly cloudy sky. Highs will be mild in the mid 70s to near 80. Overnight we sit near 60 with a shower chance around.

As we head towards Memorial Day weekend, temperatures continue to warm into the upper 70s and low 80s with a few shower chances around.

