A mild night ahead as a cold front approaches the region for Friday. Tonight, we will see lows in the low to mid 60s which is about 10 degrees above normal. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. Expect scattered showers late tonight into Friday morning with isolated thunderstorms.

You will want the umbrella handy for Friday as we see two different rounds of showers and storms. The first one will be in the morning through early afternoon and then we see a brief lull in the action with a bit of sunshine. Highs will be back in low to mid 70s. A few stronger storms are likely in our eastern counties’ late afternoon through early evening with some gusty winds and heavy downpours. Lows overnight drop into the upper 50s.

A few showers and even an isolated thunderstorms will be possible early in the day on Saturday as we sit under a mostly cloudy sky. Clouds will break by the afternoon and evening for a bit of sunshine with highs in the mid-70s. Overnight, we will be under a mostly clear sky and lows in the mid-50s.

Dry air moves in for Sunday and temperatures start to warm up. Highs will be nearing 80 degrees with a good deal of sunshine. Overnight lows drop into the mid 50s under a mainly clear sky.

Beautiful day in store for Memorial Day. Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the low 80s. Overnight we stay clear with lows in low 60s.

A warm and dry pattern continue for Tuesday with highs nearing 90 degrees with a good deal of sunshine and clouds

