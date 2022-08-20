Tonight, we’ll sit under a partly cloudy sky and temperatures remain mild in the low 60s. Our northwest counties will see a few showers and thunderstorms late overnight into early Sunday morning.

As a low pressure moves in for Sunday we will see more clouds than sun. Temperatures will remain in the upper 70s to near 80s as there will be several rounds of showers and thunderstorms moving across the region. Keep that umbrella handy as some will see heavy downpours. Overnight we remain mild with lows in the 60s and scattered showers.

Monday will start the work week off on a gray note. Showers will be likely off and on for the day with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Overnight we sit mild in the low to mid 60s.

Staying unsettled into Tuesday with a mostly cloudy sky and scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Dry conditions will return for Wednesday with a mix of clouds and sun. High temperatures will be back in the lower to mid 80s.

Mostly sunny and warm to end the week for Thursday and Friday high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.