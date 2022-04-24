Clouds continue to move in this evening, but we remain mild. Overnight, we’ll be under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Lows drop into the upper 40s to low 50s and winds will be light out of the south.

Monday starts dry and mild. We will see a partly sunny to partly cloudy sky and afternoon highs climbing into the mid-70s. A cold front will be approaching from our west and will bring showers and a few thunderstorms for the evening and early overnight. A few stronger storms are possible for our northwest counties. Lows will drop into the mid-50s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Lingering showers continue for Tuesday morning as cooler air moves in behind our next front. Expect mostly to partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Overnight low fall into the upper 30s.

Wednesday is our coolest day in the extended. Highs in the low to mid 40s under a mostly cloudy sky. A few showers are possible at times. Overnight lows drop below freezing for most in the upper 20s under a partly cloudy sky.

Sunshine returns for Thursday and temperatures will slowly rebound. Highs will get into the low to mid 50s. Temperatures continue to improve for the weekend with highs back in the low 60s.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.