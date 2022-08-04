Showers and thunderstorms continue to move north and east this evening and by late tonight things will quiet down. Expect a few isolated showers overnight with a cloudy sky. We stay mild and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Dewpoints will also be in the upper 60s so some patchy fog will be likely.

Friday we will sit under a partly to mostly cloudy sky with highs back in the 80s. It will feel warmer due to the dewpoints sitting in the upper 60s and lower 70s. As the cold front moves through we will see scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Overnight we sit under a mostly cloudy sky and remain muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Heading into the weekend we remain unsettled due to a stationary front moving through the region. Chance of showers are around for Saturday as we see more clouds than sun. Highs will be in the low to mid 80 but it will be quite humid with dewpoints nearing low 70. Rain chances will go down for Sunday with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the upper 80s.

Monday temperatures will make it into the lower to mid 80s with clouds and sun with a shower or thunderstorm in spots. Overnight, temperatures fall into the mid 60s. Tuesday we will have a shower or thunderstorm early and then clouds and sun. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Tuesday night temperatures dip into the 60s.

Wednesday we will partly to mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Wednesday night temperatures will drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

A dry and sunny day for Thursday with high temperatures in the lower 80s!

