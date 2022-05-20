Showers have diminished and we will continue to see decreasing clouds overnight. Dewpoints remain high in the 60s so overnight it will feel muggy with low temperatures sitting in the 60s, so patchy fog is possible. Winds will be light out of the south.

Saturday is setting up to be the warmest day of the year thus far. Sunshine and a few clouds giving way to highs reaching into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Record high for Altoona is 91° set back in 1934! Dewpoints will again be in the mid-60s. Clouds will be on the increase late Saturday night as the cold front approaches the region, and a few will see a spotty shower and thunderstorm in the late afternoon early evening. Low temperatures sit warm and muggy in the upper 60s.

Right now, the front looks to be moving a bit slower, this means the temperatures will still surge on Sunday into the 80s ahead of the front. Behind the front is where we will see the cooler temperatures and relief from humidity for Monday and Tuesday. Keep an eye out on Sunday afternoon for a few thunderstorms to be on the stronger side. Lows overnight will drop into the 50s behind that front.

A few showers could linger into Monday starting the week off under a cloudy sky. Expect clouds and sun for Monday afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Overnight we sit comfortable with lows in the upper 40s

Tuesday will be a rather nice day. Clouds and sunshine with highs sitting in the low 70s. Lows overnight drop into the mid 50s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Clouds will build once again on Wednesday ahead of our next chance for showers and thunderstorms as we head into Thursday. Temperatures will remain in the low to mid 70s.

