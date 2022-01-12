Mild conditions into Thursday with a few scattered snow showers

A quiet evening as high pressure is still in place, we will continue to see increasing clouds into the overnight hours. Lows stay right above average in the mid and upper 20s. Calm winds out of the south. A few flurries can’t be ruled out overnight into Thursday.

Thursday we will stay under partly cloudy skies and the chance of scattered snow flurries will continue. A quick dusting is again likely for just a few areas with highs in the upper 30s. Friday the cold front will have passed, and we’ll see cooler conditions return with highs in the low 30s.

Saturday, we stay chilly with mostly cloudy skies and highs will be in the upper 20s to a few low 30s. A few models are brining in chances of snow into early next week, while its too far out for details stay tuned as we get closer.

