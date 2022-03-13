A clipper system was moving across central pa this afternoon and will diminish this evening. Snow accumulation remains light with just lower visibilities at tines. Overnight we will see a bit of gradual clearing under a partly cloudy sky. Lows sit in the mid and upper 20s with winds light out of the southwest.

The warmup begins on Monday with southwest winds ushering in the warm air advection. Highs will climb into low and mid 50s under a partly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Overnight lows drop into the mid-30s.

Tuesday we’ll be under a good mix of sunshine and clouds with highs back in the low to mid 50s. A stray shower is possible Tuesday afternoon as a shortwave moves across the region to our north. Overnight lows drop into the mid-30s.

Wednesday, we stay quiet and mild. Plenty of sunshine will make for a pleasant afternoon with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Thursday, we remain mild, but clouds are on the increase as our next rain maker approaches. Highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s as we sit under a partly sunny to partly cloudy sky.

Rain is likely Friday afternoon into Saturday, but temperatures remain above average in the 50s and 60s.