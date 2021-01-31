Mid-day update on PA’s winter storm

(WTAJ) — Throughout the day, we will keep you up to date on this storm system. Here is the latest update as of 11 a.m.

Not much change in what we explained in Saturday’s outlook.

We had a band of snowfall that moved through the area Sunday morning and did bring an inch, some places a little more of snow to the area last night into this morning. However, there will be a lot of lulls today so road crews will be able to easily keep up.

And if you take my shoveling advice, this snowfall will be way easier to clear despite the numbers as it will be a longer event that there will really never be too much snow in a 12 hour period of time.

Here is a look at the new snowfall from noon until 5 p.m. Sunday evening. Most spots will get an inch or less of new snow, but keep in mind the blue on the ridges just west of I-99 will have a little more in between the numbers.

New snowfall from noon until 5pm Sunday

That means if you clean before sunset it will be very manageable. We still think that the snowfall will be the heaviest tonight. Here’s a look at new snowfall until midnight and then all of the way from 5 p.m. this evening until 7 a.m. Monday. Monday morning is when the shoveling will be the hardest.

New snowfall from 5pm this evening until 7am Monday

New snowfall from 5pm Sunday until midnight Monday

Shovel first thing in the as things will be much calmer during the day. Here is a look at new snowfall from 7 a.m. until noon Monday and then from 7 a.m. through 5 p.m. Monday.

New snowfall from 7am Monday until Noon Monday

There will be one last band of snow Monday night that will bring another accumulation in this 14 hour period between 5 p.m. Monday evening until 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

New snow from 5pm Monday evening until Tuesday morning.

After that, the storm is done.

I learned from an old-time excellent meteorologist that after your first forecast, don’t change it until the snowflakes fly. Then make some tweaks. The forecast for our area has not really changed since Saturday for our area but we added some to areas to our east.

Total snowfall for entire storm

The computer models have come down a lot. While the numbers are still high, in some places this is half of the tremendous amounts yesterday.

Variety of model outputs for storm

But keep in mind again. The longevity of the storm inflates the numbers, but the impact really lower than a quick hit of these amounts.