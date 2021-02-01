Mid-day Monday storm update for Central PA

(WTAJ) — We are well into a long-lasting snow event. If there is one bright spot to a storm like this, the impact is a lot smaller than what the numbers suggest or if we had that amount in a single day. This is because the clean up can be done in smaller chunks and road crews keep up.

What really is important is what happens from now into the future. Keep in mind what we are sharing is from this afternoon on and are not snow totals. Many will see a lull in snowfall for a good portion of this afternoon. Let’s start with a look at NEW snowfall from our Futuretrack starting now through 5 p.m. While this may be a bit lower than what happens in some spots, it shows the lull.

New snowfall from 1pm through 5pm this evening

Often on the backside of these storms there will be likely another band of snow that develops. Here is a look at NEW snowfall from 5pm through midnight tonight and then 5pm through 7am Wednesday night. Once again, If you can give a quick shovel this evening, it will make the final cleanup Wednesday a lot easier.

Additional snowfall between 5pm and midnight tonight.

Total new snowfall from 5pm this evening through 7am Tuesday

As the wind picks up from the northwest and snow will likely pick up a little more in the Laurel Highlands and that snow will likely continue into Tuesday morning.

Here is a look at the total new snowfall between 1pm this afternoon into Tuesday morning. Keep in mind, this is not the total storm accumulation and does not include what has fallen before 1pm Tuesday.

New additional snowfall that occurs between 1pm today into Wednesday morning

What about the computer models? Here is a look at them. Keep in mind that 3 of them are run at a previous time and the total includes snowfall the model thought would fall from an earlier time until 1pm. Therefore, the actual forecast of new snowfall by these models is actually lower than the numbers given.

You can always follow the snow on our Interactive Radar.