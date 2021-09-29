Midday Forecast, Wednesday September 29, 2021

Today high pressure will build into Central PA. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. This is seasonable for this time of the year. Today we will have a partly cloudy to sunny sky. Tonight we will have a clear sky. Temperatures tonight will drop into the lower to mid 40s.

Thursday we will have a mostly sunny day. There will just be a few clouds mixed in during the afternoon hours. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds on Thursday will be from the north between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures fall into the lower to mid 40s.

Friday will also be seasonable. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds on Friday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Friday we will have plenty of sunshine. Friday night we will have a partially clear sky with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Saturday we will have sunshine mixing in with the clouds. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Sunday we will have a variable cloudy sky with showers. Temperatures Sunday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Temperatures Sunday night will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Monday we will have a rather cloudy day with showers. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Monday night temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tuesday we will have high temperatures in the 60s. Tuesday there will be clouds mixing with some sunshine along with a few showers and drizzle. Temperatures Tuesday night will fall into the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday’s high temperature will be in the mid to upper 60s which is seasonable. Wednesday will be a cloudy day with showers around. Wednesday night temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Thursday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.