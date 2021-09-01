Midday Forecast, Wednesday September 1, 2021

Today will be a cloudy and foggy day with rainfall. At times, the rain will fall at heavy rates. We already have experience road closures and flooding in most of our southern counties. Some locations today have already picked up between 3-4″ of rain, and we could add another 1-3″ into the afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Blair, Huntingdon, portions of Bedford, and portions of Centre County until 3:00 PM. A Flash Flood Warning has also been issued for Cambria, Somerset, and portions of Clearfield counties until 3:30 PM. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Centre, Clearfield, Indiana, Cambria, Blair, Huntingdon, and Bedford counties until 8:00 AM Thursday.

Remember, if you come across a roadway covered in water, turn around do not drown. Temperatures will be cooler due to clouds and rain. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds on will be from the east between five to ten miles an hour. We will see the rainfall moving out tonight. Temperatures tonight will be in the 50s.

Thursday we will become sunny, as high pressure builds in. Thursday afternoon we will become mostly sunny. Despite the sunshine, with the amount of water we see on Wednesday, we could have river flooding.

The National Weather Service has issued a River Flood Warning for the Little Juniata River at Spruce Creek until 9:00 PM Thursday. A River Flood Warning for Frankstown Branch of the Juniata at Williamsburg until 11:20 PM Thursday. A River Flood Warning for Aughwick Creek at Shirleysburg from until further notice and a River Flood Warning for the Youghiogheny River near Confluence from until 1:41 AM Friday. A Riber Flood Warning for the Juniata River in Huntingdon until 12:10 AM Friday. A River Flood Warning for the Raystown Branch Juniata at Saxton until 6:25 AM Friday. A River Flood Warning for the Stonycreek River at Ferndale until Thursday at 4:31 AM.

High temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Thursday will be from the north between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night we will be mainly clear with low temperatures in the mid 50s. Friday will be a mostly sunny day.

High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Friday will be from the northwest and will be light. Friday night we will have a mostly clear sky. Temperatures on Friday night will drop into the 50s. Saturday there will be a mix of sun and clouds. Late in the day Saturday, a front may start to move in bringing us a shower or thunderstorm in spots. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Saturday night temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Sunday there will be a mix of clouds and sun. Once again, a shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday night temperatures will dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Monday temperatures will be in the 70s.