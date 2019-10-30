Midday Forecast, Wednesday October 30, 2019

Today will be rather cloudy. A low-pressure system will be approaching. Our high temperatures today will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds today will be from the southeast. Tonight will be cloudy as showers arrive. Low temperatures tonight will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Thursday showers will turn into a steadier rainfall. There even could be a thunderstorm on Thursday with gusty winds. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. If you are planning on Trick or Treating, you’ll want your rain gear with you. Thursday night the rain will continue as low temperatures fall into the 40s. Winds on Thursday will be from the southeast. Thursday into Friday we could pick up over an inch of rainfall. Watch for ponding on the roadways. Once the front moves through, chilly air will arrive on Friday. Our high temperatures on Friday we will only be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. It will also be quite a windy day making the air feel colder. Winds on Friday will be from the west at ten to fifteen miles an hour with gusts even higher. Friday we will have showers early and then clouds will begin to break as the day goes on. Friday night our temperatures will plummet into the upper 20s to lower 30s with a clearing sky.

Saturday will be cool. We will have high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Saturday night we will fall into the lower to mid 30s with a partly cloudy sky. Sunday there will be more clouds compared to sunshine. Sunday there could also be a shower or flurry around. It will be a blustery day too. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Sunday night we will have lower temperatures in the lower to mid 30s.

Monday we will also have a mix of clouds and sun with high temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Monday night we will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Tuesday there will be high temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. During the day on Tuesday we will have a variable cloudy sky. Tuesday night we will fall into the mid to upper 30s. Wednesday we will have high temperatures in the lower to mid 50s.