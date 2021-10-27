Midday Forecast, Wednesday October 27, 2021

A ridge of high pressure will be over the area today. We will have clouds breaking for sunshine. Winds today will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures this afternoon will make it into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tonight we will have a mainly to partially clear sky. Low temperatures tonight will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Thursday we will start off with some sunshine before clouds increase. A low-pressure system will set up to bring us a soggy Friday. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Thursday night will be cloudy as showers arrive. Temperatures on Thursday night will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Thursday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Friday will be a cloudy day with a soaking rain. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Friday will be from the east between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s with more rainfall.

Saturday we will have more clouds compared to sun with showers lingering around. Winds on Saturday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Saturday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s with patchy clouds. Sunday we will have a mixture of sun and clouds. It will be quite breezy on Sunday. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 40s.

Monday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds on Monday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. Late Tuesday we could see some showers. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 30s. Wednesday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.