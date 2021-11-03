Midday Forecast, Wednesday November 3, 2021

Today we will have more clouds mixing with some sunshine. In the northwest, there could be a few sprinkles or flurries. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds today will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures fall into the lower to mid 30s with patchy clouds.

Thursday we will have a variable cloudy sky. Once again in our northwestern counties could see a few flurries or some sprinkles. Winds on Thursday will be light from the west. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Thursday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 30s.

Friday we will have a mostly sunny sky. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Friday night temperatures dip into the lower to mid 30s.

Saturday we will have sunshine with just a few passing clouds. There will be a southeasterly breeze between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday high temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Saturday night temperatures fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s with a mainly clear sky. Sunday there will be clouds mixing with some sunshine. On Sunday we will also have a westerly wind. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 50s.

Monday we will also have high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Some spots may make it into the 60s. Monday there will be a westerly breeze between five to ten miles an hour. Monday we will have clouds mixing with sunshine. Monday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s. Tuesday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Wednesday we will have clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will make it into the upper 50s to lower 60s.