Midday Forecast, Wednesday November 18, 2020

Today we will have clouds mixing in with some sunshine. Winds today will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Today our high temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tonight temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 20s.

Thursday morning will start off frosty but high pressure will move in. Thursday we will have a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Thursday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night we will be partially clear. Low temperatures Thursday night will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Friday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Winds on Friday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. It will be quite the mild day. Average high temperatures are in the upper 40s so this will be well above. Friday night temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Saturday there will be more clouds compared to sunshine. Winds on Saturday will be from the west and will be light. Saturday night we will have low temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s with a partly cloudy sky. Sunday we will be mostly to partly sunny sky. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds on Sunday will be from the southwest and they will be light. Late Sunday night clouds will increase as our next low pressure system approaches. Sunday night temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Monday will be a cloudy day with showers. Winds on Monday will be form the west between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Tuesday we will have a rather cloudy day. Later in the day on Tuesday showers will develop. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Wednesday will be rather cloudy with some rain. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Thursday we will have high temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s.