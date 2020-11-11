Midday Forecast, Wednesday November 11, 2020

Today it will be cloudy through the day with rainfall. It has been dry for about a week, so the rainfall will be beneficial. We could pick up about a half an inch of rain to an inch across Central PA. Winds today will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 60s. As the day goes on, temperatures will slowly drop. Tonight temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s with drizzle and a few showers lingering around.

Thursday we will have a shower or two, and then clouds will slowly break. Winds on Thursday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday our high temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Thursday night we will have patchy clouds with low temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Friday will be seasonable with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Friday winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Friday there will be a partly to mostly sunny sky. Friday night temperatures will drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Friday night we will have a clear sky.

Saturday we will start off sunny, but slowly clouds will mix in. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Saturday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 40s. Sunday our next system rolls in. We will have a cloudy sky with showers. Sunday winds will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Sunday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 40s.

Monday we will have a cloudy day with a shower or around. Our high temperatures on Monday will only be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. It will be a chilly day. Winds on Monday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Tuesday we will have high temperatures only in the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday will feel cooler due to a northwesterly wind. It will be quite breezy with winds between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tuesday there will be more clouds compared to sunshine. We could even see a few sprinkles and flurries on Tuesday. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Wednesday our high temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Wednesday we will have winds from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Wednesday we will have a mix of sunshine and clouds. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Thursday our high temperatures will reach in the upper 40s to lower 50s.