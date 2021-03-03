Midday Forecast, Wednesday March 3, 2021

Today high pressure will be to the south of us bringing a mix of sun and clouds. There will be a cold front to our north, but it won’t bring us much precipitation. It will change our temperatures for tomorrow though. Winds today will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 40s. Some spots will near 50 degrees. Tonight temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Tonight we will have a variable cloudy sky with some scattered flurries. The cold front crosses Central PA tonight into tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow morning we will have a flurry early and then a partly to mostly sunny sky. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Thursday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be blustery. Thursday night temperatures will tumble into the 20s. Friday we will have a mostly sunny sky. Winds on Friday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Gusts will be higher. It will be another blustery day. Temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Friday night we will have patchy clouds. Our low temperatures Friday night will be in the lower to mid 20s.

Saturday we will start off with sunshine and then see some clouds arriving for afternoon. Saturday high temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Saturday will be from ten to fifteen miles an hour from the northwest. Saturday night we will have a partly to mostly cloudy sky. There could even be a sprinkle or flurry around. Sunday there will be some clouds to start and then we will become partly to mostly sunny. Winds on Sunday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20s.

Monday we will have temperatures in the 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Monday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday we will have a mostly sunny sky. Monday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Tuesday there will be high temperatures in the lower to mid 50s. Tuesday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Winds on Tuesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday nigh temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Wednesday temperatures will reach the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday we will have winds from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the 40s. Thursday high temperatures will reach the mid to upper 50s.