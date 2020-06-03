Midday Forecast, Wednesday June 3, 2020

Today will be a humid day. Our high temperatures on today will reach into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds today will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Today will be cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.We already had a line of severe thunderstorms that rolled across the region this morning bringing wind damage. We could see another line moving through later this evening. Some thunderstorms could be severe with gusty winds, downpours, and hail. Stay weather aware. Tonight temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Thursday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Looks like most of the wet weather will be in our southern counties as a front is stalled to our south. Winds on Thursday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday our high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Thursday low temperatures will fall into upper 50s to lower 60s. Friday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. We will also see a pop up shower or thunderstorm. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Friday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night our temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s.

Saturday we will have clouds and sunshine. A cold front will move through on Saturday which means a shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 50s. After a few days of unsettled weather, high pressure will return to the area on Sunday. We will have a mostly sunny day. Winds on Sunday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night we will have a clear sky. Low temperatures will fall into the 50s to lower 60s.

Monday we will have a mostly sunny sky. It will be a nice and comfortable day here in Central PA. Temperatures on Monday will be in the 70s. Winds on Monday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night our low temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s. Tuesday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tuesday we will be mostly to partly sunny. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s. Wednesday our high temperatures will reach into the lower to mid 80s.