Midday Forecast, Wednesday June 24, 2020

Today we will have a mix of clouds and sun. There could be a shower in our northern and western counties later today, but it looks to be mainly dry. Our high temperatures today will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Even though temperatures will be in the lower 80s, it will be more comfortable with lower humidity. Winds today will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s with a partially to mainly clear sky.

Thursday looks to be a nice day with a partly sunny sky. A shower or thunderstorm also cannot be ruled out Thursday afternoon. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s with a mainly clear sky. Friday looks to be dry with a mostly to partly sunny sky. Winds on Friday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 80s. The heat and humidity will start to return for the weekend. Friday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Saturday high temperatures will soar into the mid 80s. We will have winds from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday there will be clouds increasing along with a few showers and thunderstorms. Saturday night we will continue to see a few showers. Our low temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Sunday we will have a few showers early and then clouds will break. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Monday looks to be another warm day with temperatures reaching into the 80s. Monday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine along with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Monday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s.

Tuesday we will have clouds and sun with a shower or thunderstorm. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be near 80 degrees. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s. Wednesday we will have high temperatures in the lower to mid 80s. Wednesday there will be clouds and sun with a shower or thunderstorm. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the lower 60s. Thursday we will have high temperatures in the lower to mid 80s.