Midday Forecast, Wednesday January 6, 2021

Today we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. In the west it will stay rather cloudy, but it is in the east we could see some sunshine. Our high temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 30s. This is on par with average temperatures for this time of the year. Tonight we will have variable cloudiness with low temperatures in the lower to mid 20s.

Thursday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Thursday winds will be from the northwest between three to five miles an hour. By Thursday evening, clouds will begin to move in. Thursday night clouds will thicken with low temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. Friday a low-pressure system will move just to our south and east. At this time, it does not look like it will impact us other than bring in cloud coverage on Friday. You can tell we are in a Central PA winter, with not much blue sky.Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the mid 30s. Winds on Friday will be from the north between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will be in the lower to mid 20s.

Saturday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. Saturday we will have high temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 20s. Sunday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the teens to lower 20s.

Monday we will have a mostly cloudy day. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Winds on Monday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night will stay rather cloudy. Monday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 20s. Tuesday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20s. Tuesday we will have another cloudy day, and late Tuesday some snowfall could arrive. Wednesday we will have high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Wednesday there will be more clouds compared to sun with some flurries. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20s. Thursday we will have high temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s.