Midday Forecast, Wednesday February 17, 2021

High pressure will be in place today. We will have a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Our high temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 20s. Winds today will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight clouds will thicken and temperatures will fall into the teens to lower 20s.

Into early Thursday morning snowfall will develop in the south, and move northward. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Clearfield, Centre, Huntingdon, Blair, Bedford, Cambria, and Somerset beginning at 1:00 AM Thursday into Friday morning at 10:00 AM. At this time, this system looks like it will be all snow, with just a slight chance of a wintry mix in southern counties late tomorrow night. At this time, Centre, Clearfield, Elk, Cameron, and Jefferson county could see 1-3″ of snowfall. While Huntingdon, Blair, Cambria, portions of Bedford and Somerset will see 3-6 inches. Locally south of the turnpike some spots could pick up 6-9″ of snow. The steady light snowfall will taper to snow showers Thursday night into Friday morning. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Thursday night temperatures will be into the lower to mid 20s.

Friday we will have a few snow showers with a variable cloudy sky. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 30s. It will be a blustery day with winds from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will fall into the teens. Saturday there will be a mixture of clouds and sunshine. We will also have a few flurries around. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 20s. Winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Saturday nigh temperatures tumble into the single digits and teens.

Sunday we will have sun to start and then clouds will increase. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds on Sunday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour Sunday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s. Monday will be a cloudy day with snow showers or a wintry mix. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Monday night temperatures will be in the upper teens to lower 20s.

Tuesday will be a milder day with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the 20s. Wednesday we will have times of clouds and sunshine with high temperatures in the lower to mid 40s.