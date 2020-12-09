Midday Forecast, Wednesday December 9, 2020



Today will be more seasonable. Today we will have high temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds today will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Today we will have a rather cloudy day. Some higher elevations may see a few flurries. Tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Thursday we will have partly to mostly sunny conditions and temperatures will be climbing. Our high temperatures on Thursday will reach the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 30s. Friday we will have sunshine mixing in with some clouds. Our high temperatures on Friday will be mid to upper 40s. Some spots will near 50 degrees. Winds on Friday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. It is this southerly wind that will usher in milder air in. Friday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Saturday clouds will be on the increase ahead of a low-pressure system. Later on Saturday showers will develop. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. It will be mild ahead of the system moving in. Saturday winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will be in the 40s with a cloudy sky and some showers.

Sunday will be cloudy with some showers. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Sunday will be from the southwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 20s and showers will switch to snow showers. Monday there will be colder air in Central PA. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds on Monday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the 20s. Tuesday there will be more clouds compared to sunshine with some showers and snow showers mixed in. Winds on Tuesday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday Our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. This is seasonable for this time of the year Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20s. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20s. Wednesday we will have high temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Wednesday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. Wednesday night temperatures will dip into the upper 20s to lower 30s.