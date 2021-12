Midday Forecast, Wednesday December 8, 2021

Today we will have more clouds compared to sun with some light snowfall. High temperatures on will be in the lower to mid 30s. Winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 20s. Tonight we will be cloudy with a lingering snow shower or two.

Thursday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds on Thursday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night will be cloudy with a bit of a wintry mix into Friday morning. Thursday night temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Friday we will have a cloudy sky with rain moving in late. Temperatures on Friday will be in the mid 40s. Friday night temperatures will not fall far. We will be cloudy with rain and low temperatures in the 40s.

Saturday will be cloudy with rain. Temperatures on Saturday will reach into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be quite windy. Saturday night temperatures will be in the 30s. Sunday there could be a few snow showers early then a variable cloudiness. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20s.

High pressure will build into the area on Monday. Monday we will have a westerly wind between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Monday there will be a mix of sunshine and clouds. Monday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Tuesday we will be mostly sunny. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Wednesday we will have high temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. Wednesday there will be sunshine with a few passing clouds.