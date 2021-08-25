Midday Forecast, Wednesday August 25, 2021

Today there will be a mix of sun and clouds. With the heating of the day, a shower or thunderstorm could pop up in the afternoon hours. Most of us will stay dry. It will be another hot and humid day as temperatures soar into the lower 90s. Winds today will be from the south and will be light. Tonight we will have a mainly clear sky with a bit of fog. Temperatures tonight will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday temperatures will be back in the upper 80s to lower 90s. It will be another humid day which means during the afternoon hours with daytime heating and moisture we will see a few pop up showers and thunderstorms. Winds on Thursday will be from the west and will be light. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the mid 60s.

Friday we will also have clouds and sun with an afternoon shower or thunderstorm in spots. Temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 60s. Saturday we will have clouds and sun with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s.

Sunday will be similar. We will have clouds and sunshine with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be more seasonable. We will have high temperatures in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Sunday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s.

We will continue to be unsettled on Monday. Monday we will have more clouds compared to sun with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures on Monday will be in the lower 80s. Monday night temperatures will fall into lower to mid 60s. Tuesday we will see a shower or thunderstorm lingering and then a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.