Midday forecast Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Mother Nature is set to provide classic summer conditions for Central Pennsylvania. Heat and humidity will also make the week unsettled. So, you’ll want to keep an umbrella close by for those popup thunderstorms.

The region woke up to yet another warm and uncomfortably humid day. Temperatures quickly warmed up into the 80s by the noontime hour. Stepping out the door ment you were immediately plunged into the humidity. Highs will reach into the upper 80s and even 90s in some spots today. There will also be showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

While activity will die down this evening and tonight there will still be a shower or thunderstorm in spots. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy across the region. It will also be a very warm and humid night. You will definitely want to have the air conditioner on to get comfortable with lows only dipping into the low 70s.

Thursday will be another day the region makes a run for 90 degrees. Heat indices also look to reach into the mid to upper 90s. Otherwise, there will be a mix of clouds and sun with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s Friday with a mix of clouds and some sun. There will also be scattered showers and thunderstorms. By the weekend, unsettled weather will finally come to an end.

Saturday will start off with a somewhat cloudy sky early on before more sunshine is seen. Highs will be in the low 80s and it will be a great day to kick off the weekend. Especially because humidity levels will finally begin to decrease. Sunday will be another day to get outside and enjoy those summertime activities. There will be plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 80s.

Highs will be seasonable for the new week and conditions will be on the calm side. Highs will reach into the low 80s Monday under a mix of clouds and sun. Tuesday will see similar conditions with clouds and sun and highs in the low 80s. There will also be a chance for a shower or thunderstorm.