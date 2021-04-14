Midday Forecast, Wednesday April 14, 2021

Today we will be partly to mostly cloudy. There will be more clouds in southern counties compared to the north. We will also have a shower or two around. There is a better chance to see a shower in southern counties. Our high temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds today will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. We will have a variable cloudy sky.

Thursday there will be a rather cloudy sky with a shower in spots. It does not look like much rainfall. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Thursday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s. Thursday night into Friday morning there could be a few flurries in higher elevations. Friday morning we will have a bit of a mix on the ridgetops and a shower elsewhere. Friday we will have more clouds compared to sun. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Friday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 40s.

Saturday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 40s. Sunday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday there will be a variable cloudy sky and a few showers cannot be ruled out. Sunday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 40s.

Monday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Monday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. There will also be showers around on Monday. Winds on Monday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday there will also be more clouds compared to sun with showers around. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Wednesday we will have a partly to mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures on Wednesdady will be in the lower to mid 50s.