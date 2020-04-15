Midday Forecast, Wednesday April 15, 2020

Today we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. Late today a few showers and flurries move in. They will mainly impact our northern counties. High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds today will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hours. Tonight will be cloudy with a few flurries. Tonight temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Thursday we will morning flurries and then clouds will break for some sunshine. Our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. This is quite chilly for this time of the year. Our average high temperatures this time of the year are in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s.

Friday we will also have high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Friday will be cloudy with showers and in some higher elevations a bit of a wet snow. This could make some roadways slick. Use caution if you are traveling. Winds on Friday will be from the southwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Friday night our temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Friday night will be cloudy with showers. Saturday we will be partly cloudy sky, after morning showers or even a wintry mix. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Saturday night we will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Sunday we will have clouds thicken and then showers will arrive. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night there will be a variable cloudy sky. Our low temperatures Sunday night will fall into the lower to mid 40s. Monday there will be clouds with some sun. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds on Monday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Tuesday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. During the day on Tuesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Winds on Tuesday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday nigh temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Wednesday our high temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Wednesday clouds will increase and then showers will move in. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Thursday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s.