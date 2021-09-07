Midday Forecast, Tuesday September 7, 2021

Today we will have sun with a few passing clouds. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight into the day on Wednesday our next front approaches. Temperatures tonight will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Wednesday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine along with some showers or a rumble of thunder. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night we will be cool as low temperatures fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Friday high pressure will be in place. Friday we will have a mostly sunny sky. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will dip into the upper 40s to lower 50s with a clear sky.

Saturday there will be sunshine mixing in with some clouds. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. Saturday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s with a partly cloudy sky. Sunday we will have high temperatures in the mid 70s. Sunday there will be clouds and sunshine. Sunday night into Monday morning we will have a partly cloudy sky with a shower or two. Sunday night temperatures fall into the lower to mid 50s. Monday we will see high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Monday there will be a mix of clouds and sun with a stray shower. Monday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 50s. Tuesday our high temperatures will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s.