Midday Forecast, Tuesday September 28, 2021

A cold front is moving across Central PA today. Today we will have more clouds compared to sun with scattered showers. There could also be a thunderstorm or two. Most will taper off by evening. Winds will be from the west between five to ten miles. Tonight there will be a shower early then variable cloudiness. Temperatures tonight will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Wednesday high pressure will build into Central PA. Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. This is seasonable for this time of the year. Wednesday we will have a partly cloudy to sunny sky. Wednesday night we will have a clear sky. Temperatures on Wednesday night will drop into the lower to mid 40s. Thursday we will have a mostly sunny day. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds on Thursday will be from the north between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures fall into the lower to mid 40s.

Friday will also be seasonable. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds on Friday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Friday we will have a mixture of sun and clouds. Friday night we will have a partially clear sky with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Saturday we will have sunshine mixing in with the clouds. Late on Saturday some showers will arrive. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Sunday we will have a variable cloudy sky with showers. Temperatures Sunday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Temperatures Sunday night will fall into the mid to upper 40s.

Monday we will have more clouds than sun with showers. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Monday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday we will have high temperatures in the 60s. Tuesday there will be clouds mixing with some sunshine along with a few showers. Temperatures Tuesday night will fall into the mid to upper 40s. Wednesday’s high temperature will be in the mid to upper 60s which is seasonable.